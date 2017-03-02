Alleged panhandler flashes woman in Midtown after she refused him money — twice

A man who was allegedly panhandling Wednesday afternoon at the Midtown Shopping Center exposed himself to a woman after she refused to give him money, Columbus Police Cpl. Kelly Phillips confirmed.
Paris Strickland, 46, was arrested himself on the scene at 5 p.m. Wednesday and charged with one count each of panhandling and public indecency. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
A Columbus police officer said he responded to 3200 Macon Road to speak with a woman who reported seeing a man later identified as Strickland expose himself.
The victim said he asked her for money as she was leaving the Bealls Outlet at 3150 Macon Road, and she told him she didn’t have any. He followed her to her vehicle, and she got inside her car.
He reportedly asked her for money again before flashing her, Phillips said.
According to police, Strickland told the responding officer that he did ask the woman for money but denied exposing himself.
