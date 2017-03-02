Teen arrested after allegedly stealing car from Auburn home

A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Bedell Avenue home, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
Rodriques O'neal Pitts of Auburn faces one count of first-degree theft of property in relation to the Feb. 23 incident. He was booked in the Lee County Jail, where he is eligible for a $5,000 bond.
Authorities said Pitts allegedly stole a 2000 Toyota Camry from the 800 block of Bedell Avenue. The vehicle has a reported value of $5,000, according to the release.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
