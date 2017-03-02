Woman stabbed during robbery attempt on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon during a robbery attempt at the intersection of Brown Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Columbus police.
The victim was treated at Columbus Midtown Medical Center for a stab wound to the left arm and released.
An officer was called to the hospital at 5 p.m. Wednesday to speak with the victim. She told police she was unloading items in her vehicle around 4:20 p.m. when a stranger grabbed her around the waist and put a knife to her throat.
“He said I want all your money and everything you have that’s worth money,” Columbus Police Cpl. Kelly Phillips said. “She didn’t have anything.”
Phillips said the suspect stabbed her once in the left arm, leaving a small puncture wound. Attempted rape was also listed as one of the offenses committed, but Phillips declined to elaborate.
No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
