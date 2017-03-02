Man accused of exposing himself to woman nabbed at nearby bus stop

A woman leaving Bealls Outlet was approached twice by a man panhandling before the man exposed himself to her Wednesday in the store parking lot, Columbus police said during a Recorder’s Court hearing.
Paris Strickland, 46, was taken into custody at a bus stop on Boxwood Boulevard and Macon Road after the 4:30 p.m. incident at 3200 Macon Road. He pleaded not guilty to one count each of panhandling and public indecency. Judge Mary Buckner set a $250 bond on public indecency, bound the case over to State Court and ordered Strickland to serve 20 days in jail on panhandling or pay a $250 fine.
Police officer Misty Boyette said she was called to the outlet store to check on a person exposing himself. A woman said she was approached for money outside the store. She refused and continued to her car in the parking when the same man asked for money a second time before reaching into his pants and exposing himself.
The man who was later identified as Strickland left the parking lot. Boyette said he was found at the nearby bus stop.
Strickland made no statement during the hearing.
The woman appeared in court and acknowledged the officer’s testimony in connection with the incident.
