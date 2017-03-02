Drug buy leads to two arrests in LaGrange

A LaGrange man and woman are charged with possession of methamphetamine after police said numerous drug purchases were made at the Juniper Street home.
The suspects were identified as Frank Bolton, 35, and Pamela Smith, 38. Bolton was charged with possession of meth and possession of a drug related object. Smith was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute as well as two counts of sale of meth and possession of a drug related object
Both were arrested Thursday after the LaGrange Police Department Special Investigations Unit and Patrol Division executed a search warrant at 1302 Juniper St. Authorities seized a quantity of crystal meth along with items commonly associated with the sale of illegal narcotics and substantial amounts of cash.
Comments