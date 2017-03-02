Columbus man faces four counts manslaughter in fiery collision near Hurtsboro

More than six months after a fiery crash near Hurtsboro, a Columbus man has been charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with the deadly crash, the Alabama law Enforcement Agency said Thursday.
Markees Spires, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday in Columbus and held in the Muscogee County Jail for extradiction back to Russell County. The charges were filed after Alabama State Troopers worked with the Russell County District Attorney’s Office.
Spires is accused in the deaths of Dyanna Nicole Dixon, 33, of Columbus, Deontaye Caple, 19, of Phenix City, Travis Latrell Davis, 33, of Columbus and Desmond James, 18, of Phenix City.
Troopers said Spires was the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup when it collided at 7:22 a.m. Aug. 13 on Alabama 26 with a 1995 Toyota Avalon driven by Caple. The collision occurred about two miles east of Hurtsboro.
A fire ignited after the collision. Dixon, a passenger in the truck with Spires, and Caple were pronounced dead at the scene. Davis , a passenger in the Ford, died after he was transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus for treatment. James, a passenger in the Toyota, died of injuries sustained in the crash two days later.
Authorities said at least three of the victims in the collision were not using seat belts at the time of the crash.
