Man, 32, faces reckless conduct charge after jumping from moving SUV

A Columbus man was charged with reckless conduct after jumping from a moving Jeep before it crashed Tuesday into a shed on Killdee Drive .
Jerald Johnson, 32, also was charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, possession of marijuana, stop sign violation and failing to notify owner upon striking a fixed object. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail but later released on bond, officials said.
Police attempted to stop Johnson about 1:43 p.m. on a traffic stop before his westbound 2016 Jeep Patriot started to lose control. While the vehicle was rolling toward a shed, Johnson fled from the vehicle.
The front bumper of the driverless vehicle struck the shed’s front door. Johnson, who wasn’t injured, was taken into custody after a short foot chase near Johnston Drive.
The suspect was in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
