Two men snatch pizza from woman at LaGrange apartment

Two men robbed a woman of her pizza Thursday night at Wood Glen Apartments, according to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department.
Authorities said they responded to 64 North Cary Street around 7:20 p.m. Thursday to speak with the victim about the incident. She told police she was approached by two unidentified men wearing hoodies.
They snatched her pizza and other food before fleeing to an unknown location. No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
