Reader on police cruiser nabs stolen car on Forrest Road

A Columbus man was taken into custody Friday after a police cruiser with a license plate reader identified his vehicle as stolen, Columbus police said.
Alfonzo Lester Williams Jr., 32, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property valued at nearly $13,000 and taken to the Muscogee County Jail. He is held on $11,000 bond for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
In a report, officer Christian Gibney said he was traveling eastbound on Forrest Road about 8:55 a.m. when the license plate reader on his cruiser identified a westbound 2011 Ford Fusion with a Florida tag as stolen. The officer turn the cruiser around on Forrest Road and stopped the car on Kingswood Court.
The suspect said the vehicle was purchased in Florida and registered to him. Although he is a few payments behind totaling $1,200 over the last three months, Williams said no one has contacted him about returning the vehicle.
Police said the car was valued at $12,995. It was reported stolen by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office plans to extradite Williams to Florida on a fraud charge.
