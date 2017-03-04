Man accused in fire at Liberty Auto Sales is arrested

A man who had been sought as person of interest in a Dec. 30 fire at Liberty Auto Sales has been arrested, Columbus police said.
Daniel Bradshaw, 22, of Columbus was taken into custody Friday on an outstanding warrant from the Columbus Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services. He was charged with damage to property second degree and released on bond from the Muscogee County Jail.
A fire was reported at the 4600 Warm Springs Road business at 1:11 a.m. on Dec. 30. Firefighters found a storage building burning. An investigation determined that the fire was ignited with an incendiary.
A Ford F-250 pickup truck, a Toyota Corolla and a Mercury Grand Marquis were also listed as property damaged in a report.
During the investigation, authorities sought the identity of a person of interest matching Bradshaw.
