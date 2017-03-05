Coroner’s office identifies female pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles and killed

A pedestrian was struck by two cars and killed Saturday night in Columbus.
The victim was identified by Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton as 35-year-old Kassandra Hollinhead of Columbus.
She was pronounced dead at 10:44 p.m. Newton gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma but the body will go to Atlanta for an autopsy.
According to a police report, the EMS received the call at 10:20 p.m.
The report says one vehicle, a Chevrolet Lumina, was traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Murray Street and another, a Ford Explorer, was traveling eastbound in the opposite direction.
The pedestrian was crossing MLK, the street on which she lives, in a southward direction when the left front of the westbound vehicle hit her.
It was determined that after the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle, she was then hit by the eastbound vehicle which fled the scene.
It was a clear night and the surface was dry.
The investigation continues and no charges have been filed.
Anyone with information should contact Columbus police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
