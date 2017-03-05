Coroner’s office identifies female pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles and killed

3:22 Angi Idel discusses the death penalty and her late son David Heath Jackson Pause

1:04 Northside High School teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year award.

2:16 Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:58 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 5 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

2:07 Carver girls basketball head coach, players discuss advancing to state title game

3:55 Robert Wadkins Sr. talks about why prosecutors are reluctant to pursue capital cases

1:14 Company announces major development in downtown