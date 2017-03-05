Crime

March 5, 2017 3:07 PM

Auburn police begin homicide investigation Saturday

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Police in Auburn, Ala. are investigating the death of 26-year-old Herman Cornelius “Ce-Ce” Lane.

According to a report from the Lee County Coroner’s Office, he was found dead in his apartment at South Dean and Annalue Drive Saturday night.

The body was found by a friend.

Police got the call around 7:20 p.m.

When officers arrived they found Lane and it appeared he had suffered a gunshot.

Lane was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m.

His body will be taken to Montgomery for an autopsy.

Anyone with information should call 334-501-3140.

