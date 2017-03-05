Auburn police begin homicide investigation Saturday

Police in Auburn, Ala. are investigating the death of 26-year-old Herman Cornelius “Ce-Ce” Lane.
According to a report from the Lee County Coroner’s Office, he was found dead in his apartment at South Dean and Annalue Drive Saturday night.
The body was found by a friend.
Police got the call around 7:20 p.m.
When officers arrived they found Lane and it appeared he had suffered a gunshot.
Lane was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m.
His body will be taken to Montgomery for an autopsy.
Anyone with information should call 334-501-3140.
