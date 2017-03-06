Official: Threat made against Marion County school administrator

A situation in which a threat was made against an administrator at Marion County Middle/ High School has been resolved, according to a tweet posted on the school’s Twitter account Monday morning.
“Marion County Middle/ High School has received an unsubstantiated anonymous threat on social media directed toward an administrator,” read a tweet posted at 7:14 p.m. Sunday. “This information has been turned over to law enforcement officials for investiagtion. We will take all necessary measures to keep the students and staff safe. School will proceed as scheduled.”
MCMHS students, faculty, staff, and parents, please read: pic.twitter.com/mH7AN8u7uY— Marion Eagles (@MarionCoHigh) March 6, 2017
At 9:25 a.m. Monday, the school confirmed that the school is proceeding as normal and the situation had been resolved. No further details were released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
