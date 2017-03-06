Gunman arrested after robbing 3 women at Carousel Lounge, police say

3:22 Angi Idel discusses the death penalty and her late son David Heath Jackson Pause

2:26 Dash cam video shows end of high speed chase in which suspect died in custody

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

1:58 Columbus police seek identity of woman who stole dog from shelter

2:20 Columbus residents speak out about plans for Standing Boy Creek State Park

1:04 Northside High School teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year award.

0:44 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 6 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

0:49 A sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Taj Express'