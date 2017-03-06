Three men shot on 32nd Street in Columbus

Three men were wounded early Sunday in a shooting in the 600 block of 32nd Street, Columbus police said.
The victims were transported to Midtown Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. Two men were treated and released and one remains in stable condition at the hospital.
An officer said he was called to the hospital around 4 a.m. Sunday to speak with the victims about the shooting. Property was damaged during the 3:30 a.m. incident, according to a police report.
Columbus Police Cpl. Kelly Phillips said there is no additional information about the shooting available at this time, but she confirmed that at least one person witnessed it.
