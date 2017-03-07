Man in stable condition after shooting at Wilson Homes

Columbus police said they are investigating a shooting at Wilson Homes that left one man wounded.
He remains in stable condition at Columbus Midtown Medical Center as of Tuesday morning, Columbus Regional Spokeswoman Jessica Word confirmed.
Authorities said they were called to the hospital around 9:40 p.m. Monday to speak with a man who was shot about 10 minutes prior at 3400 8th Ave. No further details about the incident were immediately released.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
