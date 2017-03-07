Woman shot in neck on 24th Street in Columbus

A woman was shot in the neck late Monday at a Columbus home in the 1400 block of 24th Street, Columbus Police Cpl. Kelly Phillips confirmed.
She was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where she remains in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.
Authorities said they were called to the hospital around 10:21 p.m. Monday to speak with the victim about the incident. She reported being shot at the 24th Street residence around 10 p.m.
Phillips said no further information about the incident is available at this time.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments