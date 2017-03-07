Police: Man tried to sell 3 women drugs before robbing them at Carousel Lounge

1:36 Father of hit-and-run victim talks about losing his daughter Pause

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

0:50 Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

3:55 Robert Wadkins Sr. talks about why prosecutors are reluctant to pursue capital cases

4:10 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award

2:07 Carver girls basketball head coach, players discuss advancing to state title game

0:49 A sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Taj Express'

3:25 Ann Caggins receives the 2017 SISTERS, Inc. Women of Courage Award