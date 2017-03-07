Man with blood on his clothes at Walmart charged in knife attack on roommate

A bloodied man who showed up at Walmart and claimed he needed to die was taken into custody at the Airport Thruway business, Columbus police said.
Gabriel Dunn, 23, of Columbus was taken into custody at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday and held in the Muscogee County Jail. He is held on one count of aggravated assault for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
A police officer was called to the 2801 Airport Thruway store after a man with a bloodied white shirt and gray pants entered the store and claimed he needed to die. Police found no injuries on Dunn but determined during an investigation that he lived in the 3800 block of Sunrise Lane, less than five miles from the store.
At the home, police found a trail of blood from an upstairs bedroom to the ground floor. The suspect’s roommate said he allegedly was attacked with a kitchen knife after he was awakened.
The roommate sustained a cut to his right arm and two smaller cuts to his neck and chest. The victim transported himself to the St. Francis Hospital for treatment.
