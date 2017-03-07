Officer shot during Hilton Avenue break-in has left police department

Joshua McQuien, the police officer who was shot Oct. 21 during a Hilton Avenue burglary investigation, has left the Columbus Police Department, an official said Tuesday.
“He no longer works for us,” Assistant Police Chief Lem Miller said Tuesday.
Miller didn’t know the date that McQuien left the department or why he left his position. McQuien worked in the Patrol Services Division during his four years with the department.
McQuien was one of the first two officers answering the alarm call during the 1:22 p.m. search at 3312 Hilton Ave. As officers went upstairs to search a bedroom, McQuien was fired at five times with one bullet striking the left shoulder area of his bullet-proof vest. The officer was treated for a bruise at Midtown Medical Center and released.
During a Dec. 1 ceremony, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, Police Chief Ricky Boren and Point Blank Enterprises, the manufacturer of the body armor worn by officers, were at the Public Safety Center to honor McQuien .
The officer spoke briefly at the event, thanking the people who provide the vests and the law enforcement community for their support.
“It was an amazing sight to see how well everybody pulled together during the incident, and not just law enforcement, but the community as well,” McQuien said. “I live by faith. I believe in God, and I believe definitely that He had His hands on me and was watching over me that day.”
McQuien cited some words from Deuteronomy, in which God tells His people that they will have to fight for their promised land, but that He will always stand with them.
“I firmly believe that’s a promise that still stands today, from God to us,” McQuien said. “When we put on this vest, this badge, this gun and this equipment, we go out into a fight against evil in this world. I believe if we have faith in God and we believe in Him, he’ll be with us. He won’t leave us; He won’t forsake us. He will protect us.”
Daniel Ray Crisp, the man of accused of firing the shots at McQuien, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault against a peace officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by taking motor vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement and criminal damage to property. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling $469,000.
Staff writer Mike Owen contributed to this report.
