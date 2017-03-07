LaGrange police investigate shooting on Troup Street

A suspect in the Tuesday shooting of a man at Troup and Taft streets in LaGrange is claiming self defense, police said.
Police said a 40-year-old man was shot in the abdomen at 3:23 p.m. and transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus for treatment. No report of his condition was available but he talked to investigators.
Lawrence Bolden was identified by the victim as the suspect in the shooting but Bolden said it was self defense. Bolden is held in the Troup County Jail on unrelated charges until the investigation is completed.
Anyone with information in the shooting should contact the Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000, detective John Slonaker at 706-883-2643 or Sgt. Mark Cavender at 706-883-2630.
