Four charged with child cruelty after 31 animals found in Hogansville home

Four people were charged with animal and child cruelty charges Wednesday after officials found 31 animals, human waste and trash in their home, said Hogansville Police Chief Brian Harr.
Brandi Pybus-McCoy, 41, Nicholas Luciano, 29, Eamantha Leanne Crain, 22, and Zachariah C. McCoy, 22, were charged with two counts each of first-degree cruelty to children and first-degree unlawful dumping of human waste.
Crain and McCoy also face two counts of deprivation of a minor. Additional charges may be filed after further investigation, Harr said.
Authorities responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Mountville-Hogansville Road around 4 p.m. Monday to investigate after someone reported unsafe conditions.
Officials arrived on the scene and found the four suspects, two children and 31 animals in the home. There was a small camper trailer in the driveway, according to police.
The residents allegedly had the water cut off several weeks prior due to a possible water leak. There was a large amount of human waste and trash inside and outside of the home, Harr said.
“Conditions inside the residence were described as ‘deplorable’ and completely unsafe for habitation...,” Harr stated in the release. “Personnel had to enter the residence wearing air tanks and protective clothing due to the smell and interior conditions.”
Police requested assistance from the City of Hogansville Public Works, Troup County Marshals Department, City of LaGrange Animal Control and the Troup County Fire Department.
Police seized the animals, which included dogs, cats and a pot-bellied pig.
The Department of Family and Children services took the 2-year-old boy and 7-month-old boy into protective custody.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments