Crime

March 8, 2017 8:06 PM

Man, 22, charged in October robbery and hijacking at Corner Cupboard

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

Five months after a man was robbed and his vehicle hijacked Corner Cupboard on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Columbus police have arrested a suspect.

Jaqual D. Edmonds was taken into custody on outstanding warrants early Wednesday and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court. He faces one count each of robbery with a gun and hijacking a motor vehicle on Oct. 10 at 1431 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police were called to the convenience store about 11:42 p.m. to check on an armed robbery. The victim was robbed of $100 in cash, a vehicle valued at $20,000 and $450 key to the vehicle.

