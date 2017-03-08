Home invasion suspect located in Phenix City

A Salem, Ala., man accused in a January home invasion at Willow Creek Apartments in Columbus was located in Phenix City, police said.
Tyrone Toliver was taken into custody about 7:38 a.m. Wednesday at the Russell County Jail by the Columbus Police Department’s Fugitive Unit. He was arrested on an outstanding home invasion warrant stemming from a Jan. 4 break-in at 3700 Buena Vista Road.
Toliver is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The victim in the home invasion lost property valued at $300 during the 10 a.m. break-in at her apartment. Police said they were called to Willow Creek to check on a burglary in progress.
Comments