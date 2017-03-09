Columbus man charged with firing gun into occupied house

Columbus police have arrested a 24-year-old Columbus man and charged him with six counts of aggravated assault for allegedly firing a gun into an occupied home last month, according to police reports.
Christopher Lamel Peterson was taken into custody after a foot chase at the Elizabeth Canty Apartments on Cusseta Road on March 3. He appears in Recorders Court Thursday.
During the foot chase, police say Peterson tossed away a loaded handgun, and he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and marijuana.
In addition to the aggravated assault charges, Peterson is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a housing project and obstruction of a police officer.
Peterson was being sought for three separate January incidents where a gun was shot at or into a Liberty Avenue residence occupied by six people, two of whom were 4-year-olds.
On March 3, police investigators spotted Peterson, called in backup and arrested Peterson after the foot chase.
