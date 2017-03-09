Columbus man pleads not guilty to firing shots at home 3 separate times

A 24-year-old Columbus accused of firing shots at a Liberty Avenue home three separate times appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Thursday morning to face charges related to the incidents.
Christopher Lamel Peterson pleaded not guilty to six counts of aggravated assault, three counts of reckless conduct, one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Hart said authorities responded around 3:49 a.m. Jan.12. to shots fired call at a home in the 300 block of Liberty Avenue. A woman stated that someone fired shots in front of her home, but no one was injured.
Authorities responded to the same home on Jan. 19 after receiving another shots fired call. There were no injuries or damage to the home, but Hart said at least eight shell casings were found on the scene.
Officials determined that the shootings were committed by the same individual.
On Jan. 20, a woman who lived in the Liberty Avenue area went to the Public Safety Center and told police that she received information that led her to believe that someone known as “Lil’ Chris” was the shooter.
“That determination was made through threats that were sent to her over the phone through social media,” Hart testified.
On Jan. 30, officers were called to the home a third time after the home was struck by multiple bullets. There were four adults and two 4-year-old children inside at the time, but no one was harmed. Four shell casings were located at the scene, Hart testified.
The woman who identified “Lil’ Chris” as the gunman told police he had made additional threats since the third shooting. She also gave his full name, and officials issued warrants for his arrest.
Hart said he received information in early March indicating that Peterson could be found at Elizabeth Canty Apartments at 200 20th Ave.
Hart said he went to the apartment complex with another detective on March 3 to surveillance the area. They spotted Peterson on 20th Avenue and called patrol officers for assistance.
Peterson allegedly fled from police on foot, but he was captured after brief chase. Hart said he tossed loaded pistol during the pursuit that officials recovered.
At the time, Hart said he was in possession of crack cocaine packaged in four bags, marijuana packaged in three individuals bags and a controlled substance.
He was faced with additional charges of obstruction of a police officer, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a housing project.
“During an interview, he admitted to being in possession of the narcotics and discarding the firearm,” Hart testified.
Judge Julius Hunter ordered Peterson held in the Muscogee County Jail after denying him bond on multiple charges. The case was bound over to Superior Court.
