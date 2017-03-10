Middle School girl arrested for sending obscene images

A 13-year-old girl was arrested Thursday at Eddy Middle School for electronically furnishing obscene material to another minor, according to police reports.
A Columbus Police officer who was working in an off-duty capacity at the 2100 South Lumpkin Road school was notified of an incident involving inappropriate pictures.
The officer investigated and discovered that the girl, “knowingly removed her clothing to expose her breasts, vagina and buttocks to the 13-year-old victim with whom she was in a video chat,” the arrest report said.
The girl was arrested and her parents notified.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments