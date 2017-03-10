Crime

March 10, 2017 8:28 AM

Man arrested for shooting, woman for obstruction

By Mike Owen

A 40-year-old Columbus man was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm near a public street and obstruction of justice. A 50-year-old woman who was in the same Eagles Trace apartment at the time was also arrested and charged with obstruction, according to police reports.

The reports say Robert Lynn Craig fired a Smith&Wesson automatic pistol inside the apartment and struck a woman in the leg. Both he and Sherry Hourel “knowingly and willfully lied” to the arresting officer about the incident.

The report does not indicate whether Hourel was the woman that Craig allegedly shot, but no other charges were filed and no victim was listed.

Hourell was listed as the resident of the Eagles Trace apartment. Craig listed a Fort Benning address.

