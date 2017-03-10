Teen, walking in middle of street, busted for Ecstasy

A Columbus teen was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of Ecstasy after two patrolling police officers saw him walking down the middle of a road, police reports.
The two officers were on patrol at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday when they noticed Ricky Sanders Jr., 19, walking in the roadway on Third Avenue, walking toward Manchester Expressway. When police attempted to make contact with Sanders, he ran, reports say.
Sanders was caught and found to be in possession of 14.5 Ecstasy pills, worth about $290, or $20 apiece.
HE was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute, obstructing an officer and walking in the roadway.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
