Bar fights leave one shot and another stabbed in neck with broken glass

Separate fights at two bars in Lee County, Ala., left one man shot in the hip and another stabbed in the neck with a glass bottle, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the hip and taken to East Alabama Medical Center after a 3 a.m. CST shooting at the Rhythm and Blues Club at 9857 U.S. 29N in Valley. About 20 minutes later, deputies were called to the Del Ranch Bar and Grill near Smiths Station to check on a 37-year-old Hatchechubbee man who was struck in the head with a bottle and stabbed in the neck with broken glass. He was transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus for treatment.
Authorities said both men are expected to recover from their injuries in both assaults that remain under investigation.
At the Rhythm and Blues Club, officials said the victim was found on the floor and he appeared to have sustained a gunshot to the hip. Witnesses said the victim and another man argued before his attacker pulled a gun from his pocket and shot the victim.
Authorities said two men approached the victim at the Del Ranch Bar and Grill and one struck him with a bottle before stabbing him in the neck with broken glass while a second man pulled what was described as a Mac 10 pistol and pointed it at the crowd. Both suspects fled before deputies arrived on the scene. Witnesses said the Del Ranch Bar and Grill assault comes on the heels of a similar Feb. 27 incident in which one was shot and another was struck with a bottle.
Anyone with information on the assaults should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stopper tip line at 1-888-522-7847.
Comments