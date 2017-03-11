Collision on Interstate 85 leaves 2 dead, 3 injured near Shorter, Ala.

A three-vehicle collision on Interstate 85 Friday has left two dead and three injured on Interstate 85 near Shorter, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
The dead were identified as Roberto Linares, 55, of Montgomery and a 16-year-old from Hapeville, Ga., both passengers in 2001 Toyota Sienna. The collision occurred about 6:30 CST about two miles north of Shorter.
Three other occupants in the Sienna were taken to a local hospital.
Troopers said the child was in a restraint system but Linares was not using a seat belt.
A 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the Toyota before striking a 2014 Ford Focus. A second collision occurred near the crash scene when the bridge support was damaged.
That crash left the roadway closed between the 22 and 26 mile markers on I-85 until bridge repairs are completed.
