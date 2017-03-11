Columbus man dies three days after truck hits tree

A Columbus man died Saturday, three days after the truck he was driving struck a tree on Sheridan Avenue near Lakewood Drive Wednesday, authorities said.
Harry Perdue, 59, was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m. of blunt force trauma in the intensive care unit of Midtown Medical Center, said Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. No autopsy is planned in the death.
Worley said Perdue was driving a 2002 GMC when the struck a tree about 4:27 p.m. Wednesday.
The accident was under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.
