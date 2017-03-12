Police say man left scene of accident that involved child

Police have arrested a man who they say left the scene of an accident that involved a three-year-old child.
The Muscogee County Jail says Adam Comstock, born in 1977, has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
According to a police report, a hit-and-run incident occurred Saturday around 3:15 p.m. on Double Churches Road.
Comstock is scheduled to be in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.
No other information is available at this time.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
No other information was available.
According to the police report
Comments