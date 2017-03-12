Crime

March 12, 2017 2:11 PM

Police say man left scene of accident that involved child

By Larry Gierer

Police have arrested a man who they say left the scene of an accident that involved a three-year-old child.

The Muscogee County Jail says Adam Comstock, born in 1977, has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

According to a police report, a hit-and-run incident occurred Saturday around 3:15 p.m. on Double Churches Road.

Comstock is scheduled to be in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

No other information is available at this time.

