Coroner: Body found on Brickyard Road in Phenix City

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said the body of a white male was found Sunday on Brickyard Road.
Sumbry said the person was found sometime around noon.
He said the man appeared to be in his 30s or 40s.
There is no identification and no cause of death was given.
The body will be sent to Montgomery, Ala., for an autopsy.
“That is all we know right now,” Sumbry said. “Phenix City police are investigating.”
Phenix City police could not be reached for comment.
