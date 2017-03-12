Coroner: Body found on Brickyard Road in Phenix City

1:58 Columbus police seek identity of woman who stole dog from shelter Pause

2:16 Jovonne Williams charged in hit-and-run death of Kassandra Hollinhead

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:53 Hit-and-run victim's grandmother talks about her relationship to former Columbus Councilman Frank D. Chester

1:36 Need a prom dress? Watch this!

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:35 Company leaders say $52 Million development will enhance quality of life in downtown and serve as recruitment tool for local companies