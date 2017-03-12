Phenix City police trying to identify man found shot in head on Brickyard Road

Phenix City police are trying to identify a man who was found shot in the head Sunday on Brickyard Road.
According to a news release, police have begun a homicide investigation.
Police say the body was found early Sunday afternoon.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said the body was a white male who appeared to be in his 30s or 40s.
There is no identification.
The body will be sent to Montgomery, Ala., for an autopsy.
“That is all we know right now,” Sumbry said. “Phenix City police are investigating.”
Anyone with information should call Lt. Angela Leslie at 334-448-2825 or Lt. Steve Nolin 334-448-2835.
