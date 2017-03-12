Women report man exposed himself on Columbus riverwalk last week

A second incident involving a man exposing himself to women exercising on the Chattahoochee Riverwalk has been reported to Columbus Police, according to two women accosted on Thursday.
The women, both in their 50s. were walking after work about 5 p.m. on the riverwalk just north of the Oglethorpe Bridge when a man sitting on a bench near the river appeared to be fishing as the approached, one of the women said.
As they got closer, the realized he was pleasuring himself. The women quickly moved past him, walking toward the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.
"He turned to ask if were were playing Pokemon and said he had something we could play with instead," one of the women posted to the Columbus Ga. Concerned Citizens Forum on Facebook late Thursday night.
The women were playing Pokemon and by the time one of them could get her cell phone to the camera, the man was gone.
They called 911 and spoke with a Columbus Police bicycle officer, one of the women said. She described the man as “younger than 30, dark skin, probably Hispanic and between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet.” She also described him as fit, but stocky.
In late January another incident happened near the same location along the riverwalk behind Golden Park. A Columbus woman running alone on the riverwalk on Jan. 30 and was accosted by man wearing no clothes.
The incident happened about 2:20 p.m. close to Oglethorpe Bridge. The woman reported to police and the Historic District Neighborhood watch the man was Hispanic, about 5-foot-10 and about 200 pounds. She described him as “butt naked” and said he ran at her.
One of the women involved in the incident last week said she will not give up her daily walks because of "a creeper."
"I will be better prepared with mace and my phone camera ready in case it happens again," she posted.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
