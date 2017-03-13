Phenix City police: Man found dead on Brickyard Road was struck by vehicle

The unidentified man found dead Sunday afternoon on Brickyard Road was struck by a vehicle, Phenix city police announced Monday morning in new release.
Officials orginally said the man was a homicide victim who died after a gunshot wound to the head, but an autopsy report indicates that he was actually struck by a vehicle.
“The medical examiner stated what appeared to be a gunshot wound was an injury resulting in blunt-force trauma from the vehicle impact,” Phenix City Police Lt. Angela Leslie said.
Authorities said they responded to the 400 block of Brickyard Road around 1:50 p.m. Sunday to investigate a medical call. They found a white man dead on the scene who appeared to be in his 30s or 40s.
Officials are still trying to identify him. No charges have been filed in the case.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Leslie at 334-448-2825, Phenix City Police Lt. Steve Nolin 334-448-2835 or Crime Stoppers at 706-225-4108.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
