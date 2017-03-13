Phenix City police: Man found dead on Brickyard Road was struck by vehicle

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013 Pause

5:36 Attorney to jury: "There's only so much pressure you can put on a pipe before it bursts, and Jerry Merritt had enough."

3:37 Prosecutor argues killing isn't one of self defense but instead clear case of revenge

10:36 Rare glimpse inside the historic Callaway log home

1:43 Little kids and big kids have colorful fun at Color Me Rad

2:48 Get a sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Voices of Angels' from Celtic Woman

1:36 Need a prom dress? Watch this!

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:07 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 13 from WRBL's Carmen Rose