Girl suffering from facial injuries after hit-and-run on Double Churches Road

A 3-year-old girl was transported to Martin Army Community Hospital with non-life-threatening facial injuries after being struck by a Jeep in Saturday afternoon’s hit-and-run wreck on Double Churches Road, authorities confirmed.
The incident left her with a hematoma on her forehead. No internal injuries were found, but Columbus police said CT scans are still being processed.
Authorities said they responded to The Palms Apartments at 2700 Double Churches Road around 1:24 p.m. Saturday to investigate a crash with injuries. Officials learned that someone struck a 3-year-old with a vehicle earlier that day at 9:45 a.m. and fled without reporting it.
According to the report, the girl darted west across a north and southbound roadway in front of an apartment. A 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed south along Double Churches Road when it struck the girl.
Authorities said 39-year-old Adam Comstock, who was they identified as the driver, left the scene without reporting the incident to police or giving any of his personal information to the victim’s mother.
Officials have yet to clarify how they were able to locate or identify the driver, but an arrest report indicates that he lives at The Palms Apartments. He was arrested on the scene later that day at 3:15 p.m. and booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
He was released on bond by Monday morning.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments