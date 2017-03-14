Delays possible at Fort Benning during post-wide training exercise

A beefed up presence with emergency vehicles and sirens may be visible along First Division Road and Highway 27 Wednesday at Fort Benning.
The activity near the Harmony Church area is part of a post-wide training exercise from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Some areas may be sealed off close to the exercise and drivers may encounter some detours.
The exercise gives public safety personnel an opportunity to validate emergency response near the Harmony Church Access Control Point and examine existing policies and procedures.
If you are driving on post, motorists are encouraged to allow extra time traveling to destinations due to the exercise.
Comments