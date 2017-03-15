Police: Student arrested after acting unruly at Edgewood alternative school

A 14-year-old student was arrested at Edgewood Student Services Center Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly acted unruly at the alternative school, authorities said.
She faces one count each of disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and obstruction. Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 31 at 9 a.m.
A Columbus police officer was working security at 3835 Forrest Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday when he was called to a classroom to check on an unruly student enrolled in the Muscogee County School District’s AIM program.
According to an arrest report, the student was told to leave but refused. She fled from the officer and went into different classrooms, “disrupting the schoolhouse tranquility,” authorities said.
The officer said he used “hands-on force” to apprehend her after she “took a defensive/ offensive posture” toward police. No further details concerning the incident were immediately released.
