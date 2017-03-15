Man shot during ‘Tickle Me Tuesday’ sues After 5 Sports Bar & Grill

More than a month after being shot during a “Tickle Me Tuesday” event, a Columbus man filed a lawsuit against After 5 Sports & Grill in early March accusing the owners of negligent security.
“They haven’t made any effort to make things right,” said Attorney David Ballard, a partner with Humphrey & Ballard Law LLC in Atlanta. “We’ve tried to contact them via email, certified letters and telephone. Nobody has gotten back to us. So at this point, the only thing we can do is put it in the hands of the justice system.”
Jason Hammonds of Columbus was dancing after the Jan. 24 comedy act at “Tickle Me Tuesday” when he heard a lot pop around 11:30 p.m. He said he immediately felt a pain in his leg, but he didn’t know it was a gunshot wound until later that night.
“When the pop went off, everybody heard it,” said Hammonds, who has been a regular at After 5 Sports & Grill for about four years. “Everybody ran. If you were on stage where I was, you took off running the opposite way.”
Hammonds said he also ran to the back of the club wounded. Many of the guests were ducked under tables while some were filming on their cellphones, according to his account of the incident.
Hammonds drove home to his wife and showed her the wound. She told him it was a bullet wound, and he had his father drive him to Midtown Medical Center for treatment.
Columbus police were called to the hospital around 1 a.m. Jan. 25 to speak with Hammonds. He was released from the hospital about two days later, but he will undergo surgery at a later date to have the bullet removed from his leg.
No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon.
Hammonds said he expected someone with the club to reach out to him after the incident at 1836 Midtown Drive.
“I really just feel like they didn’t care,” Hammonds said. “They haven’t reached out. No contact. I think it could have been done totally different.”
Attorney Desmond Humphrey, who represents Hammonds, filed a lawsuit on March 3 accusing club owners Linda and William Jackson of providing inadequate security.
Humphrey confirmed there were security guards standing in the front of the business patting down people for weapons in addition to a sign tell customers that weapons aren’t allowed. He said the owners failed to “adequately maintain the entrance of the establishment” and “provide adequate security to patrol and check for weapons.”
“This big issue when you talk about negligent security is foreseeability,” Humphrey said. “These establishments have to protect against foreseeable harms, and the foreseeable harm here is being shot.”
The lawsuit requests that the owners recover Hammonds’ medical expenses, recover his mental anguish and recover “other relief as as is just and proper to compensate for the negligence.” No specific amount is listed, but Humphrey said Wednesday morning that he expects to sue for more than $1 million.
“At this point, it’s not really a dollar figure that we’re looking for,” Humphrey said. “More so, it’s for pain and suffering.”
Multiple attempts by the Ledger- Enquirer since March 3 to reach the Jacksons were unsuccessful.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622
