Two arrested in Columbus after police chase from Smiths Station, Ala.

Two men were taken into custody in Columbus after authorities in Lee County, Ala., chased a stolen truck they were riding in to 17th Avenue and Manchester Expressway, police said.
The suspects were identified as Adam Daniel, 35, of Columbus, and Shaun Wayne Jones, 31. Daniel was charged with theft by receiving stolen property while Jones faces one count each of theft by taking motor vehicle and simple battery. Both are held in the Muscogee County Jail for hearings beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday in Recorder’s Court.
Their arrests stem from a 1:30 p.m. Monday report in the 900 block of 43rd Street where a woman called police about a dispute. She told police that she was beaten and her truck was taken.
Lee County authorities spotted the truck in Smiths Station and chased it to the intersection of 17th Avenue and Manchester Expressway. Columbus police met Lee County authorities who had Daniel, the passenger, and Jones, the driver, in custody.
Inside the truck valued at $5,000, police seized a $500 cell phone and a semi-automatic pistol.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments