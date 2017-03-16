Police: Student arrested after threatening Eddy Middle School

A student was arrested at Eddy Middle School Wednesday afternoon after threatening the school, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
He was charged with terroristic threats.
An officer said he was working off duty at 2100 South Lumpkin Road at noon when he was informed about a student making threats toward the school about 15 minutes earlier. There was no mention of injuries in the report.
No further details about the incident were immediately released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments