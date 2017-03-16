Crime

March 16, 2017 10:59 AM

Police: Student arrested after threatening Eddy Middle School

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A student was arrested at Eddy Middle School Wednesday afternoon after threatening the school, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.

He was charged with terroristic threats.

An officer said he was working off duty at 2100 South Lumpkin Road at noon when he was informed about a student making threats toward the school about 15 minutes earlier. There was no mention of injuries in the report.

No further details about the incident were immediately released.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos