Columbus police investigate armed robbery at St. Marys Road convenience store

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects linked to the armed robbery that occurred late Wednesday at the Marathon gas station/ Jerry’s Food Mart on St. Mary’s Road.
A police report confirms that a gun was used during the 10:20 p.m. incident, but it doesn’t mention injuries.
Authorities said they were called to 3874 St. Marys Road to investigate the business robbery, but no arrests have been made in connection with the case. No additional details were immediately released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
