Russell County Sheriff: Seized chocolate chip cookies tested positive for marijuana

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has seized some freshly baked chocolate chip cookies and arrested a suspect, Sheriff Heath Taylor said on the department’s Facebook page.
A test performed on the baked cookies revealed they were positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana although they appeared like any ordinary cookies.
The name of the suspect wasn’t available.
“Please be mindful of this, especially if you have children,” the sheriff said.
THC or tetrahyrdocannabinol is the psychoactive ingredient that causes the “high” for some marijuana users.
