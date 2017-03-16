Two young men jailed in September robbery on 12th Street

Columbus police have charged two young men in connection with the $150 robbery of a man on 12th Street in September.
Michael William Bush, 20, and a 16-year-old were taken into custody Thursday and charged with robbery. Bush also is charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime. Bush is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. hearing Saturday in Recorder’s Court. The juvenile, who is charged as an adult, is held in another facility for a 9 a.m. hearing on March 23.
Both are accused of robbing a man of $150 about 10:20 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 1600 block of 12th Street. Police were called to the Wendy’s at 1707 Wynnton Road after the man was robbed at gunpoint.
The juvenile is charged under Senate Bill 440 which allows authorities to charge juveniles as adults if accused of one of the seven “deadly sins.” They include murder, armed robbery with a firearm, rape, voluntary sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and kidnapping.
