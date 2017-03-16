Man charged in Opelika, Ala., murder probe

A man who was held on unrelated charges in the Lee County Jail is now facing a murder charge in the Sept. 27 death of Jaquavious Montrell Strickland on Edmon Avenue in Opelika, Ala.
Deangelo D. Edwards, 26, of Opelika, was charged with murder Wednesday on an outstanding warrant, said Police Capt. Bobby Kilgore. Bond is set at $150,000 on the charge.
Strickland, 23, was gunned down in the 600 block of Edmon Avenue inside an apartment. He had survived a previous shooting on Sept. 15 before the latter incident at the same location.
Police have said Strickland was less than cooperative during the investigation of the first shooting in which he was treated for a gunshot wound to the head at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. During the second shooting, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:34 p.m.
About the time of the shooting, police said they were investigating an incident in which multiple individuals in the Samford Way area were found in possession of 11 guns, including three AR-15 rifles.
