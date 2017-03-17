Police: Baker Middle student arrested after bringing knife to school

A 15-year-old student at Baker Middle School was arrested Thursday afternoon after bringing a knife to school, Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said.
He was taken into custody at 5 p.m. Thursday and charged with carrying weapons on school property.
An officer was called to the school at 1215 Benning Drive around 4:50 p.m. after someone reported a student with a weapon on school grounds. Hawk said he was chasing another student through the hallway when the knife fell out of his pocket around 3 p.m.
No one was harmed, authorities confirmed.
