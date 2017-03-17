Shots fired into Columbus home with 8 people sleeping inside

Eight people were sleeping in a Dogwood Drive home early Friday morning when shots were fired into the residence, Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said.
The house was struck with several bullets, but officials confirmed that no one was wounded.
An officer was called to the home in the 1200 block of Dogwood Drive around 1:10 a.m. to investigate a report of damaged property. Hawk said one or more people fired several shots into the residence while eight people were sleeping inside, but there are no suspect descriptions available at this time.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
