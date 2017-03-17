Police: Man shot into Cross Creek apartment after Facebook argument

It was possibly a Facebook argument that led a 24-year-old man to allegedly shoot into a home at Cross Creek Apartments, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Dvante Javier Pollard of Columbus pleaded not guilty to charges related to the Oct. 5 incident at 3911 Steam Mill Road that ended without injures. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under conditional bonds totaling $87,000.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective Darrell Middlebrooks said officers were called to the scene around 12:45 a.m. Oct. 5 to investigate an aggravated assault.
The resident told authorities she was home alone when someone driving a white Crown Victoria fired several shots into her apartment around 12:15 a.m. The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, Middlebrooks said.
The woman said bullets struck her computer and furniture, including the couch she was lying on at the time. It caused more than $4,300 worth of damage to her property inside the home and an unspecified amount of damage to her vehicle, according to an arrest report.
Authorities were pursing the Crown Victoria that same day when its driver crashed at the intersection of Bernard Drive and Garden Street. Police found the car abandoned.
The owner of the Crown Victoria, Pollard’s girlfriend, reported the vehicle stolen shortly after the crash. After being informed about the incident, she told officials her boyfriend recently called her and apologized for wrecking the car.
Middlebrooks said he received information on Monday that led him to believe Pollard was the shooter in the October incident.
“According to (the resident), this Pollard individual had an issue with her son,” Middlebrooks testified. “There was some sort of argument on Facebook, and she felt it was probably in response to that.”
